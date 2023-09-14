Governor celebrates DCS’ improvements in past year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited the Department of Children’s Services on Wednesday during Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week.

DCS has had many issues in the last few years including an influx in caseloads, short staffing and housing issues that forced kids to sleep in DCS offices.

Lee said Wednesday the agency has made a lot of progress.

“We have reduced caseloads significantly. We have raised pay significantly,” Lee said. “We are looking at strategies on how to best serve kids.”

WSMV4 visited DCS this summer. The agency is now fully staffed.

