Governor celebrates DCS’ improvements in past year

“We are looking at strategies on how to best serve kids,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said on Wednesday.
Governor Bill Lee said the Department of Children's Services has made progress in the past year.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee visited the Department of Children’s Services on Wednesday during Child Welfare Worker Appreciation Week.

DCS has had many issues in the last few years including an influx in caseloads, short staffing and housing issues that forced kids to sleep in DCS offices.

Lee said Wednesday the agency has made a lot of progress.

“We have reduced caseloads significantly. We have raised pay significantly,” Lee said. “We are looking at strategies on how to best serve kids.”

WSMV4 visited DCS this summer. The agency is now fully staffed.

