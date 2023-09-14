Former local roofing company owner to appear in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - James Kenton, the former owner of Tennessee Metal Roofing, is set to be in court on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Kenton, 54, is accused by his customers that his company performed “sub-par” work on their homes.

He surrendered his contractor’s license and was arrested facing the following charges:

1 count of home improvement fraud over $1,000

2 counts of theft over $1,000

3 counts of home improvement fraud

4 counts of home improvement fraud $2,500 or more

5 counts of theft $2,500 or more

This will be the third time Kenton has appeared in court. On July 20, 2022, Kenton faced arraignment on the charges.

According to information from the Howard Gentry Criminal Court Clerk, the reason Kenton will appear in court today is for a discussion.

