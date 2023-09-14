Former local roofing company owner to appear in court

This will be the third time James Kenton has appeared in court on theft and fraud charges.
James Kenton
James Kenton(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - James Kenton, the former owner of Tennessee Metal Roofing, is set to be in court on Thursday, Sept. 9.

Kenton, 54, is accused by his customers that his company performed “sub-par” work on their homes.

He surrendered his contractor’s license and was arrested facing the following charges:

  • 1 count of home improvement fraud over $1,000
  • 2 counts of theft over $1,000
  • 3 counts of home improvement fraud
  • 4 counts of home improvement fraud $2,500 or more
  • 5 counts of theft $2,500 or more

This will be the third time Kenton has appeared in court. On July 20, 2022, Kenton faced arraignment on the charges.

According to information from the Howard Gentry Criminal Court Clerk, the reason Kenton will appear in court today is for a discussion.

Previous Coverage:
Investigators say they’ve seized land owned by TN Metal Roofing Owner James Kenton
State records show metal roofing business owner allegedly worked on a project before obtaining a license
Roofing company owner turns self in, accused of home improvement fraud

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

