NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the Tennessee Volunteers will attempt to stay away from an upset alert in Florida on Saturday, football time in the Volunteer State will be fulfilled with a Special Olympics flag football tournament.

More than 600 athletes and partners from across the state will be participating in the tournament in Nashville.

At Franklin Road Academy, 29 teams will battle it out on the gridiron. That’s not all — more than 100 athletes will be participating in a flag football skills session and about 80 more will be participating in pickleball and cornhole.

“I am beyond excited that we have added 10 teams in Flag Football this year,” said Cate Simon, SOTN’s Director of Competitions. “That growth is directly related to the hard work of our Unified Champion Schools department as they have launched league play within school systems across the state as well as the local programs who have continued to expand Flag Football in their communities.”

Opening ceremonies for the tournament will kick off at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by the competition getting underway from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Football time in Tennessee: Special Olympics flag football tournament set for Saturday (Special olympics)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.