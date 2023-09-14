Football time in Tennessee: Special Olympics flag football tournament set for Saturday

At Franklin Road Academy, 29 teams will battle it out on the gridiron.
Football time in Tennessee: Special Olympics flag football tournament set for Saturday
Football time in Tennessee: Special Olympics flag football tournament set for Saturday(Special Olympics)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While the Tennessee Volunteers will attempt to stay away from an upset alert in Florida on Saturday, football time in the Volunteer State will be fulfilled with a Special Olympics flag football tournament.

More than 600 athletes and partners from across the state will be participating in the tournament in Nashville.

At Franklin Road Academy, 29 teams will battle it out on the gridiron. That’s not all — more than 100 athletes will be participating in a flag football skills session and about 80 more will be participating in pickleball and cornhole.

“I am beyond excited that we have added 10 teams in Flag Football this year,” said Cate Simon, SOTN’s Director of Competitions. “That growth is directly related to the hard work of our Unified Champion Schools department as they have launched league play within school systems across the state as well as the local programs who have continued to expand Flag Football in their communities.”

Opening ceremonies for the tournament will kick off at 8:30 a.m. and will be followed by the competition getting underway from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Football time in Tennessee: Special Olympics flag football tournament set for Saturday
Football time in Tennessee: Special Olympics flag football tournament set for Saturday(Special olympics)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
A man shot and killed a German shepherd at Percy Warner Park on Wednesday, saying the dog "got...
Man allegedly shoots, kills German shepherd at Percy Warner Park, police say
James Kenton
Former local roofing company owner to appear in court

Latest News

A TBI sketch artist drew the woman found dead in an abandoned Nashville home in 2020. Her...
Police release sketch of woman found dead in abandoned Nashville home
FILE
Crews battle house fire in Spring Hill
Cumberland County Sheriff cruiser
Explosive device found at Crossville business
A plane crashed in Giles County Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Small plane crashes in Giles County