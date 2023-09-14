First Alert Forecast: Shower possible this weekend

More very cool weather’s in store for Friday morning.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Autumn-like weather with below average temperatures will continue through early next week.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to  your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

This afternoon will feature increasing amounts of sunshine. It’ll be warm once again, especially in the sun. Count on highs in the low 80s with very low humidity.

Tonight will turn cool just like last night. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

A few more clouds are likely on Friday southeast of Nashville. There could even be a sprinkle or two over the lower Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures will jump into the low 80s again, especially where there’s a fair bit of sunshine.

A passing shower or two will be possible this weekend.
A passing shower or two will be possible this weekend.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

A few showers will be possible this weekend.

Saturday will bring a few, and possibly even an isolated thundershower. We’ll have a little more mugginess in place, too.

Sunday could bring a shower or two, too.

The rain chance both days will be 30%, but again, most of the weekend for everyone will be dry.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be very pleasant with lower humidity and a mostly sunny sky.

Slightly warmer weather will then follow forTuesday & beyond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
A man shot and killed a German shepherd at Percy Warner Park on Wednesday, saying the dog "got...
Man allegedly shoots, kills German shepherd at Percy Warner Park, police say
MLK Jr. High School was the subject of a phone threat on Wednesday morning.
MLK Jr. High School placed on lockdown for phone threat

Latest News

WSMV forecast
Thursday afternoon First Alert forecast
WSMV forecast
First Alert Forecast: Feeling like Fall
WSMV forecast
Thursday morning First Alert forecast
A shower or two will be possible Saturday afternoon & night. Otherwise, it looks like a very...
First Alert Forecast: Feeling like autumn for a while to come