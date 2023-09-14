First Alert Forecast: Shower possible this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Autumn-like weather with below average temperatures will continue through early next week.

TODAY & TOMORROW:

This afternoon will feature increasing amounts of sunshine. It’ll be warm once again, especially in the sun. Count on highs in the low 80s with very low humidity.

Tonight will turn cool just like last night. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

A few more clouds are likely on Friday southeast of Nashville. There could even be a sprinkle or two over the lower Cumberland Plateau. Temperatures will jump into the low 80s again, especially where there’s a fair bit of sunshine.

A passing shower or two will be possible this weekend. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

A few showers will be possible this weekend.

Saturday will bring a few, and possibly even an isolated thundershower. We’ll have a little more mugginess in place, too.

Sunday could bring a shower or two, too.

The rain chance both days will be 30%, but again, most of the weekend for everyone will be dry.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be very pleasant with lower humidity and a mostly sunny sky.

Slightly warmer weather will then follow forTuesday & beyond.

