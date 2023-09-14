First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like Fall

A pleasant end to the week, but we’ll have to watch for a few showers this weekend.
NASHVILLE 7 DAY
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

After a cool start to our Thursday, we’re looking forward to a very comfortable afternoon across the Mid State.  We’ll see a good deal of sunshine again this afternoon and temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to low 80s.  No humidity to worry about at all this afternoon.  Tonight, will be cool again with lows in the 50s by tomorrow morning.

A few more clouds will mix in tomorrow afternoon, and I won’t totally rule out a little drizzle in southeast Middle Tennessee.  Most if not all of us stay dry with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s again.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday looks like the better day for some, but not all, to see a passing shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.  I can’t totally rule out a leftover shower on Sunday, but most of us are going to stay dry.  By no means will this washout your weekend plans, but we’ll just have to work around some hit or miss rain on Saturday.

Highs this weekend stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.  Overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday and Tuesday look nice with plenty of sun and temperatures back in the mid 80s.  We’ll keep the nice weather going into Wednesday with highs also in the mid 80s.

