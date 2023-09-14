Explosive device found at Crossville business

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A potentially explosive device was found at a Crossville business Thursday morning, prompting a large response from authorities.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, alongside the Crossville Police Department and several fire departments, responded to investigate. It’s unknown right now where the explosive device, an older mortar, came from. That remains under investigation.

“Sheriff Casey Cox, along with the entire Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, expresses sincere gratitude to the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency, and the Knoxville Bomb Squad for their swift response and assistance in handling this potentially dangerous situation,” the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

The Knoxville Bomb Squad will assess and neutralize the device.

