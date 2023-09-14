Election Day: Voters head to polls to decide new mayor, council members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville voters will decide a new mayor, several Metro Council positions, and a new State House representative at the polls on Thursday.

The biggest race on the ballot is for Mayor between Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli. They were the top two vote-getters in August’s general election. Neither received 50% of the vote, prompting the runoff race.

In State House District 51, Democrat nominee Aftyn Behn, Republican nominee David C. Hooven and an independent candidate vie for the seat previously held by Bill Beck, who died in June. Behn defeated Anthony Davis in the Democratic primary in August.

Eight candidates are running for four remaining Council At Large seats. Zulfat Suara received enough votes in the general election to win one of the five seats.

Polls across the county will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The only thing voters need on Thursday is a photo ID. This can be a driver’s license or passport. You will also need to know your polling location.

Ride to the polls

The Alpha Delta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Incorporated will be giving free rides to the polls.

If your polling location is either the Bordeaux Library or the Cathedral of Praise Church, you can call them at 615-866-5878. Rides will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

