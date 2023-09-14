E. coli found in Murfreesboro drinking water test, no threat or emergency, city says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Murfreesboro sent a notice to its customers after a test showed E. coliform bacteria in the water.

However, the city says there’s no need to boil your water or take any corrective actions.

At a sample site in August, the city had a sample that showed total coliform and E. coli bacteria.

“As a result, we should have issued a Tier 1 public notice and notified the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Division of Water Resources within 24-hours. Due to an error, this was not done in the time prescribed by regulation,” the city said.

The original site, upstream and downstream of the original site were tested. Neither of the upstream or downstream samples showed E. coli or total coliform bacteria. The original site retest did test positive for total coliform but not E. coli, which caused the driving water standard violation.

Check out the full release below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.