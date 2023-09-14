Body found under bridge in Bellevue

Workers spotted the body while working on a roof nearby.
Body found in Flat Creek in Bellevue
Body found in Flat Creek in Bellevue(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said a group of workers, working on a roof in a neighborhood, spotted a body underneath a bridge on Wednesday morning.

Police said the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The body was found underneath the bridge over Flat Creek next to the intersection of Bellevue Road and Todd Preis Drive.

