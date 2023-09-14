Body found under bridge in Bellevue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said a group of workers, working on a roof in a neighborhood, spotted a body underneath a bridge on Wednesday morning.

Police said the body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

The body was found underneath the bridge over Flat Creek next to the intersection of Bellevue Road and Todd Preis Drive.

