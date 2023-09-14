60-year-old Nashville felon votes for third time in his life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thursday, a 60-year-old Nashville man voted for the third time in his life.

He was a convicted felon years ago, but now he’s a big name in the city working for Mayor John Cooper.

Ron Johnson is Metro’s Community Safety Director. He’s a familiar face to some, but not one at the polls.

“I feel like it’s the fourth quarter,” he said getting out of his car Thursday. “I got to wipe the sweat. I am sweating and everything. Wow, this is wild.”

“This is only the third time I’ve done this in my life,” Johnson nervously told a poll worker at the Cleveland Community Center Thursday.

The last time Johnson voted, before the August general election, was in 1992. That’s when former President Bill Clinton was elected. Two years later, Johnson went to prison for four years after he was convicted of a drug felony.

“There are so many young men like me that think their vote don’t count,” Johnson said.

For almost 30 years he never thought about voting, until this election.

“I literally said, ‘What am I going to do to get my rights restored,’” Johnson said.

To fill out his ballot and to cast it he got in touch with the Head of Federal Probation and filled out the proper paperwork.

Voting is a simple act he hopes will encourage others, once like him, even if it feels unfamiliar.

“I guess that’s just another part of my life that I’m embracing,” Johnson said. “Maybe that’s why I’m nervous. Just like a game you know? Until you get that first lick and then it’s on after that. But I feel good, I feel real good.”

