2 killed in I-840 crash in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 840 in Wilson County.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. Thursday on I-840 at mile marker 69 between Stewarts Ferry Pike and Couchville Pike. THP confirms two people were killed in the multi-vehicle crash.

Troopers continue to investigate. More information is expected to be released at a later time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

