Woman dead, man critically injured after Columbia domestic incident

Columbia police plan to charge James Edward Davidson Jr. with first-degree murder.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A woman is dead, and a man is in critical condition after police investigate a deadly domestic incident in Columbia.

The Columbia Police Department responded at about 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Woods Drive in regard to a domestic incident. When officers arrived, they found 48-year-old Carole Anne Coleman dead and 59-year-old James Edward Davidson Jr. with several self-inflicted gunshot wounds, according to a media release.

Davidson was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. Police said there’s a lengthy history of domestic violence on file with the Columbia Police Department between Davidson and Coleman.

Columbia police plan to charge Davidson with first-degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death. Warrants will be served upon his release from the hospital.

Any person with additional information that may assist in this investigation is encouraged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Columbia Police Department at 931-560-1670.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

