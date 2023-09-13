Widow of Christmas Day road rage murder pleads for help in her husband’s murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The wife of a man who was gunned down on Interstate 24 Christmas Day is pleading for the public’s help in solving his case.

Christopher Spaunhorst, 37, was shot and killed on the interstate during a road rage shooting. His wife, Stephanie Spaunhorst, is pleading with the public for answers in connection to her husband’s murder. It’s been more than 257 days since his death.

Spaunhorst shared a post on her Facebook page sharing her husband’s story and the images of the pickup truck he drove that was riddled with bullets. Police believe road rage was the motive. Investigators said they have no leads as to who was inside a black car, which they believe to be a 2016-2020 Kia Optima, where the shots came from.

“It still feels unreal,” Spaunhorst said.

Spaunhorst wears a necklace of her late husband’s fingerprint close to her heart. Another part of the necklace has some of his ashes inside of the necklace’s angel wings.

“I know that justice will be served on this earth but it’s God’s timing not mine. That’s where I struggle, but I have to do my part to keep sharing it,” said Spaunhorst.

Stephanie and Christopher Spaunhorst. Christopher was shot and killed on Christmas Day 2022. (Photo submitted)

Sharing her husband’s story of how he was murdered on the interstate is crucial because whoever pulled the trigger hasn’t been found. She’s continuing to post images of her husband and what happened that night on her social media pages, hoping someone will know something.

“He was just in the wrong place at the wrong time just driving home. I mean it could have been anybody,” said Spaunhorst.

Christmas Day is just a few months away and this family is still reeling from this death. Spaunhorst said the holiday will never be the same for their family.

With no leads in this case, Spaunhorst is speaking out hoping someone with more details will come forward.

“The last thing I heard is they’re getting closer as far as phone intel. I know Detective Mathis is doing everything he can. I know that all of them are working on the case,” said Spaunhorst.

She feels like her husband’s death was preventable. The family, which includes their five children, incorporates Christopher into their daily lives.

“Our 10-year-old, this is his first year doing football, and that was something he was supposed to do with his daddy. So, it’s hard, Chris was born in 85 so that’s Jacob football number, a way of having him with him,” said an emotional Spaunhorst.

This widow hopes to find answers to bring some peace to her family.

“I just pray that if you know anything or saw anything come forward because it could have been your family, it could have been your husband, or your wife or your kids,” said Spaunhorst.

A reward now stands at $20,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in the case. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 615-742-7463.

