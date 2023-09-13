WATCH: Murfreesboro police officer saves one-year-old boy who stopped breathing

In the video released by MPD, Baer is heard saying, “Stay with me, buddy. Stay with me, Zaire. Stay with me.”
A Murfreesboro police officer is being called a hero after saving the life of a baby boy who lost consciousness.
By Jordan James
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro police officer is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a baby boy who lost consciousness.

The incident happened last month but was made public this week when MPD released footage of the rescue. In the video, you can hear the child’s mother tell police dispatch that her one-year-old son stopped breathing.

While on the call with them, the mother’s boyfriend flagged down and informed Officer Robert Baer, who was in the area at the time, of what happened. Baer immediately sprung into action and began administering chest compressions to the baby for several minutes.

In the video released by MPD, Baer is heard saying, “Stay with me, buddy. Stay with me, Zaire. Stay with me.”

“I don’t know how long I did compression for,” Baer said. “I told someone else it felt forever cause I think in that situation it feels like forever.”

Eventually, the little boy regained consciousness, and paramedics administered to him at the scene located along Bradyville Pike in Murfreesboro. Nearly one week after the incident, the officer reunited with the boy and his mother at their home.

“I lost my child in 2020, so we really appreciate it,” the mother told the officer. “I thank you very much. I am glad that you saved our child. If it wasn’t for you..”

At this time it’s unclear what caused the boy to stop breathing. As for the officer, he said he’s just grateful to have been there to save his life during the family’s time of need.

“I’ll never forget the things that took place,” Baer said. “The sound he made when he started breathing.”

WATCH the full video here:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
A woman was shot in the head after an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday night in Nashville.
After girlfriend’s shooting death, suspect tells police the ‘gun just went off’

Latest News

The parents of a 14-year-old Sumner County boy made a difficult decision that saved their son’s...
Teen loses hands & feet after septic shock
The lawsuit, filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, claims that several women have been...
Lawsuit filed against Tennessee's abortion ban
Students were moved to Goodlettsville Elementary because of the gas issue and will return there...
Gas leak forces students to leave school
The Antioch Transit Center will be part of the Metro Nashville redevelopment plan where the...
Federal officials helping fund new WeGo transit center