WATCH: Murfreesboro police officer saves one-year-old boy who stopped breathing

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro police officer is being hailed a hero after saving the life of a baby boy who lost consciousness.

The incident happened last month but was made public this week when MPD released footage of the rescue. In the video, you can hear the child’s mother tell police dispatch that her one-year-old son stopped breathing.

While on the call with them, the mother’s boyfriend flagged down and informed Officer Robert Baer, who was in the area at the time, of what happened. Baer immediately sprung into action and began administering chest compressions to the baby for several minutes.

In the video released by MPD, Baer is heard saying, “Stay with me, buddy. Stay with me, Zaire. Stay with me.”

“I don’t know how long I did compression for,” Baer said. “I told someone else it felt forever cause I think in that situation it feels like forever.”

Eventually, the little boy regained consciousness, and paramedics administered to him at the scene located along Bradyville Pike in Murfreesboro. Nearly one week after the incident, the officer reunited with the boy and his mother at their home.

“I lost my child in 2020, so we really appreciate it,” the mother told the officer. “I thank you very much. I am glad that you saved our child. If it wasn’t for you..”

At this time it’s unclear what caused the boy to stop breathing. As for the officer, he said he’s just grateful to have been there to save his life during the family’s time of need.

“I’ll never forget the things that took place,” Baer said. “The sound he made when he started breathing.”

WATCH the full video here:

