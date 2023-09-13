Tobacco barn destroyed after fire in Robertson Co.

The barn had dark-fired tobacco in it, according to Smokey Barn News.
Tobacco Barn Fire in Robertson County
Tobacco Barn Fire in Robertson County(Smokey Barn News)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A tobacco barn will likely be a total loss after it was engulfed in flames on Tuesday evening in Robertson County, according to Smokey Barn News (SBN).

Fire officials were called to a barn on Mint Springs Road in Adams just before 9 p.m. SBN was told the barn had dark-fired tobacco in it.

Crews with the Adams Fire Department, North Robertson Fire and Rescue with Robertson County EMS, and the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in fighting the fire.

No injuries were reported.

