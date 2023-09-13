‘There is NO active shooting’: Hopkinsville police deem school threat a hoax

Officers conducted safety sweeps at the school and determined that the building was secure with no active threat.
Hopkinsville Police
Hopkinsville Police(WBKO)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A false call of an active shooter was made at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Hopkinsville on Wednesday morning.

Similar to a false threat at MLK Jr. High School in Nashville, Hopkinsville Police said there is no active shooter and students and faculty have been deemed safe.

Officers conducted safety sweeps at the school and determined that the building was secure with no active threat.

“Law enforcement officers are doing a final head count of students and faculty at this time,” HPD said. “We are still out at the Christian County Ag Expo Center for parents and media.”

Police said the lockdown was lifted and all students and faculty have been accounted for.

“Again, parents if you wish to check your student out for the day, you are able to do so at this time,” HPD said.

The school building is SECURE and there was no active shooter threat. Law enforcement officers are doing a final head...

Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
The truck and a group of workers were painting Briley Parkway in Nashville when the crash...
Wrong way driver, suspected of DUI, hits striper truck head on

Latest News

FILE
1 dead in DeKalb County fire
MLK elementary school locked down in Kentucky
Woman dead, man critically injured after Columbia domestic incident
Nolensville Police Department, TN
Nolensville Police officers positioned in school zones for added safety