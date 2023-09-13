‘There is NO active shooting’: Hopkinsville police deem school threat a hoax

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WSMV) - A false call of an active shooter was made at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Hopkinsville on Wednesday morning.

Similar to a false threat at MLK Jr. High School in Nashville, Hopkinsville Police said there is no active shooter and students and faculty have been deemed safe.

Officers conducted safety sweeps at the school and determined that the building was secure with no active threat.

“Law enforcement officers are doing a final head count of students and faculty at this time,” HPD said. “We are still out at the Christian County Ag Expo Center for parents and media.”

Police said the lockdown was lifted and all students and faculty have been accounted for.

“Again, parents if you wish to check your student out for the day, you are able to do so at this time,” HPD said.

The school building is SECURE and there was no active shooter threat. Law enforcement officers are doing a final head... Posted by Hopkinsville Police Department on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

