Tennessee teen found safe after threatening to harm himself, others

The sheriff’s office said the teen was found safe sometime on Wednesday.
FILE: Police Lights
FILE: Police Lights(MGN)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office reports a teen who made homicidal and suicidal statements has been found safe.

Tuesday night, Sumner Co. Emergency Communications Center (SCSO) sent out an alert about a 14-year-old who left his Portland home and made a threat to harm himself.

The alert also said that he made suicidal and homicidal statements before leaving the home with an extension cord.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was found safe sometime on Wednesday.

“Thank you to our wonderful community partners for your assistance,” SCSO said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services suggests:

The Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line, available 24 hours a day/365 days a year, is a resource for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. All calls are routed to a trained crisis counselor in your area, who will provide you support and guidance, and work to connect you with appropriate community supports. This service is free! Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
The truck and a group of workers were painting Briley Parkway in Nashville when the crash...
Wrong way driver, suspected of DUI, hits striper truck head on

Latest News

Smell smoke in Nolensville? Here’s why
Smell smoke in Nolensville? Here’s why
Taylor Swift durante un concierto de su gira Eras el 7 de agosto de 2023 en el SoFi Stadium en...
Gannett hiring Taylor Swift reporter
Fake threat forces school into lockdown
Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in...
‘Good 4 U’ singer Olivia Rodrigo announces Nashville stop on ‘GUTS’ world tour