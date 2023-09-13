Tennessee teen found safe after threatening to harm himself, others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office reports a teen who made homicidal and suicidal statements has been found safe.

Tuesday night, Sumner Co. Emergency Communications Center (SCSO) sent out an alert about a 14-year-old who left his Portland home and made a threat to harm himself.

The alert also said that he made suicidal and homicidal statements before leaving the home with an extension cord.

The sheriff’s office said the teen was found safe sometime on Wednesday.

“Thank you to our wonderful community partners for your assistance,” SCSO said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services suggests:

The Tennessee Statewide Crisis Line, available 24 hours a day/365 days a year, is a resource for anyone experiencing a mental health crisis. All calls are routed to a trained crisis counselor in your area, who will provide you support and guidance, and work to connect you with appropriate community supports. This service is free! Call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471).

