Smell smoke in Nolensville? Here’s why

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nolensville Fire & Rescue warns residents might smell fire or smoke in the area on Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a call of a fire on Kidd Road at about 9:40 a.m. The fire was caused by an illegal burn.

No injuries were reported at the scene and the fire has been extinguished at this time. However, locals may still smell smoke in the area.

“Remember, calling 9-1-1 is the best way to get first responders to the scene if an emergency occurs. Please do not call the station. If you need to perform a burn, please ensure you have the appropriate permits,” Nolensville Fire & Rescue said.

