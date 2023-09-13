Residents demand better housing at apartment complex

The Mosaic Warriors delivered a petition to management of the Mosaic Apartments asking for better housing.
Neighbors at a Nashville apartment complex said they've had enough with costly fees and neglect.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a Nashville apartment complex said they have had enough with costly fees and neglect.

The group calls themselves the Mosaic Warriors. They delivered a signed petition to management on Tuesday demanding better housing.

The group represents immigrants living at the Mosaic Apartments.

They said the complex is known for abusing human rights.

“Unfortunately, there are people who want to take advantage of immigration status or because they come x or y country, but often people are afraid to speak up and assert their rights because they don’t know they have them or they’re afraid of retaliation,” one resident said.

The Mosaic Warriors started in 2021 after the company that owned the apartment complex tried to evict dozens of people.

Those evictions were halted, and tenants were given two months free rent.

WSMV4 is waiting to hear from apartment management.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

