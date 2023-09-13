Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’

Oliver Anthony's show at Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement. (Source: WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Oliver Anthony, the musician who went viral for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” canceled a performance in Knoxville after he couldn’t reach an agreement about ticket prices with the venue.

Cotton Eyed Joe, a bar in west Knoxville, announced Anthony would perform on Sept. 27.

Ticket prices for the event were around $99, and a meet-and-greet would be around $200.

The bar said they set these ticket prices to break even, saying Anthony was asking for $120,000 to play there for an hour.

However, when Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any tickets for those prices.

“These are supposed to be affordable shows. Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket,” Anthony said in a Facebook post. “I’m going to work out the details with him and if we have to reschedule this event somewhere else we will.”

Anthony said he never wants to play a show that costs fans more than $40 a piece, preferably no more than $25.

He also claimed that he had a friend book the venue and was not directly involved. Anthony also said that he never charged the $120,000 fee that Cotton Eyed Joe said he did.

The event at the Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement.

“Ultimately, it’s my fault for not being more directly involved with the venues who have reached out,” Anthony said. “I am not pointing fingers at Cotton-Eyed Joe, I don’t know where the miscommunication took place. I’m just upset seeing those prices.”

Officials at the venue said that refunds would be made in the next few business days.

A new show has been scheduled at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets were available for $25, and Anthony said that a meet-and-greet would be free, and tickets quickly sold out.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
The truck and a group of workers were painting Briley Parkway in Nashville when the crash...
Wrong way driver, suspected of DUI, hits striper truck head on

Latest News

Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Woman with whom Texas AG allegedly had affair appears at impeachment trial but doesn’t testify
The CDC projects an earlier flu season. In response, some doctors want you to take preventative...
When should you get your flu shot?
An East Nashville woman said what started with her asking questions about missing mail...
Post office problems lead to threats from mailman
An investigation is underway into the blasting company that caused a large explosion in...
Investigation into Nolensville explosion
Meteorologist Cruz Medina tells us how Hurricane Lee could impact parts of New England this...
Hurricane Lee to impact New England