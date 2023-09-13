Nolensville Police officers positioned in school zones for added safety

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nolensville Police officers are monitoring school zones, hoping to make a difference in traffic flow and keep students safe.

There are three schools in this area including Mill Creek Elementary, Mill Creek Middle, and Nolensville High School.

Officers are positioned at the four-way stop of Summerlyn Drive and Bradfield Drive.

Nolensville Police says school safety officials are monitoring this to see if it makes any difference in traffic flow and congestion.

Just last week, a child was hit on a bike by a driver at Nolensville Elementary School while crossing the street. It was one of six vehicle crashes last week, according to police.

Limited manpower and what calls for service they have will dictate what school zones officers can monitor for the school system.

They are also trying to remind the community that pedestrians have the right of way, but not to rely on signs and lights to make crossing safe.

Additionally, officers recommend that bike riders should dismount and walk their bike across the crosswalk.

