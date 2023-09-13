Nashville police, FBI investigating hoax calls at airport, schools & businesses

Police believe these phone call threats are coming from somewhere outside of the state.
MLK Jr. High School was the subject of a phone threat on Wednesday morning.
MLK Jr. High School was the subject of a phone threat on Wednesday morning.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are working together to investigate several false threats made throughout the city recently.

Recent hoax calls were made against the Nashville International Airport, a police precinct, the Hard Rock Cafe downtown, the AT&T building, and two Metro schools, police said. The two schools that received threats were MLK Jr. High School and Hunter’s Lane High School.

Police believe these phone call threats are coming from somewhere outside of the state. Hundreds of similar threats in other U.S. cities have been made recently as well.

“The MNPD continues to take all threats of harm seriously and is taking appropriate action in the midst of the hoax calls that have been received since late last week,” MNPD said.

