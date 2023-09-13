Nashville health department recognizes National Suicide Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) is recognizing September as National Suicide Awareness Month with the Hope is Available event on Wednesday.

The event was from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center. It included Mental health experts, public health professionals and those with lived experiences sharing their messages of suicide prevention awareness.

“Suicide takes the lives of too many members of our community every year,” said Dr. Gill Wright, MPHD Director of Health. “According to the CDC, more than 33,000 people lose their lives to suicide every year. Raising awareness of this problem can be a step toward reversing that trend.”

“In Davidson County in 2019 (the most recent year data is available), suicide attempts led to 39 emergency department visits per 10,000 females ages ten to 25. For males ages ten to 25, suicide attempts led to 16.3 emergency department visits per 10,000.”

Mental health assistance resources and services are available. MPHD’s Behavioral Health and Wellness division offers mental health screenings by appointment at the Lentz Public Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling 615-340-2172.

“Tennessee Redline is available 24/7 to discuss alcohol, drug, problem gambling, and other addiction information and offers referrals to all citizens of Tennessee at their request. Those suffering a mental health crisis are encouraged to call 988 to speak to a mental health professional.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.