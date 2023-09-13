Nashville health department recognizes National Suicide Awareness Month

“Suicide takes the lives of too many members of our community every year.”
Metro Public Health Department
Metro Public Health Department(WSMV)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Public Health Department (MPHD) is recognizing September as National Suicide Awareness Month with the Hope is Available event on Wednesday.

The event was from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Lentz Public Health Center. It included Mental health experts, public health professionals and those with lived experiences sharing their messages of suicide prevention awareness.

“Suicide takes the lives of too many members of our community every year,” said Dr. Gill Wright, MPHD Director of Health. “According to the CDC, more than 33,000 people lose their lives to suicide every year. Raising awareness of this problem can be a step toward reversing that trend.”

“In Davidson County in 2019 (the most recent year data is available), suicide attempts led to 39 emergency department visits per 10,000 females ages ten to 25. For males ages ten to 25, suicide attempts led to 16.3 emergency department visits per 10,000.”

Mental health assistance resources and services are available. MPHD’s Behavioral Health and Wellness division offers mental health screenings by appointment at the Lentz Public Health Center. Appointments can be made by calling 615-340-2172.

“Tennessee Redline is available 24/7 to discuss alcohol, drug, problem gambling, and other addiction information and offers referrals to all citizens of Tennessee at their request. Those suffering a mental health crisis are encouraged to call 988 to speak to a mental health professional.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
The truck and a group of workers were painting Briley Parkway in Nashville when the crash...
Wrong way driver, suspected of DUI, hits striper truck head on

Latest News

Trees (generic)
Man allegedly shoots, kills German shepherd at Percy Warner Park, police say
MLK Jr. High School was the subject of a phone threat on Wednesday morning.
Nashville police, FBI investigating hoax calls at airport, schools & businesses
FILE
1 dead in DeKalb County fire
MLK elementary school locked down in Kentucky