Nashville doctors say flu season starting earlier this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Every year, in September, nurse Sarah Cloud says it’s time for her to get the flu shot.

“It’s several reasons. I want to protect myself and my family,” Cloud said. ”I help take care of patients that are immunocompromised so if I can help prevent someone else from getting it.”

Doctors say flu activity is low right now but it’s always good to be cautious.

“With it predicted to be early I would do it now. You need at least two weeks from when you’ve been vaccinated to be fully immune,” Dr. Gill Wright with Metro Nashville Health Department said.

Chief Medical Officer at Ascension St. Thomas’s Urgent Team, Matthew Browning, said they’re recommending people get the vaccine sooner rather than later.

If you’re wondering if you should take the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time, both doctors say it’s a personal decision.

”The data says you can get them together no problem,” Dr. Wright said.

Both doctors wanted to highlight the same thing.

“We always want to make sure our patients understand that getting the vaccine doesn’t guarantee you will not get the infection both flu and COVID,” Browning said.

Wright adds that if you get vaccinated, you’ll more than likely experience less severe symptoms.

Saturday, there will be a free vaccine clinic at Lentz Public Health Center on Charlotte Ave. from 12-6 p.m.

On Sunday, Ascension St. Thomas will offer free flu vaccines at the Titan’s home opener at Nissan Stadium, while supplies last.

