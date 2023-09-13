MLK Jr. High School placed on lockdown for phone threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Martin Luther King Jr. High School was the subject of a phone threat on Wednesday morning and the school was placed on lockdown.

Metro Nashville Police units responded to the campus on 17th Avenue North after someone called in to dispatch threatening violence against the school. Officers searched the campus, moving quickly through each wing of the building, and determined the call to be a false threat.

Units will remain on campus through out the day out of caution as the school resumes normal operations.

