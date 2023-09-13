Man allegedly shoots, kills German shepherd at Percy Warner Park, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department said a man shot and killed a dog at Percy Warner Park in Bellevue Wednesday morning.

Police said the man claimed he was “in fear for his life” when he shot the German shepherd. The dog was reportedly off-leash, according to police.

Police detained the man for questioning but did not make an arrest. MNPD said the man was within his rights to shoot the dog and did not place any charges.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.