Gov. Lee announces support for nonprofits helping Tennessee mothers, children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday that applications are now open for a new program that helps improve access to maternal healthcare for mothers.

Tennessee Strong Families Grant Program, funded by an allocation by Lee and the General Assembly, dedicates $20 million to improve access to maternal healthcare and boost critical resources for mothers, children and families by supporting local nonprofits across the state.

“Being pro-life is much more than protecting the lives of the unborn – it’s also about protecting the dignity of every human being,” Lee said in a media release. “Strong families are central to strong communities, and we’re proud to partner with the General Assembly to prioritize resources for local partners that serve Tennesseans in need. We welcome any Tennessee organization that serves expecting mothers and families to apply for these critical grant funds.”

The program provides the opportunity for nonprofit organizations, including pregnancy centers, to partner with the state to provide support based on the unique needs of the mothers, children and families they serve.

Examples of these services include:

· Direct services for pregnancy support, which can include medical, mental health or other counseling services.

· Support for Tennesseans who are considering adoption.

· Workforce assistance to prepare new moms for self-sufficiency.

· Housing assistance to help moms in crisis find a safe and stable place to live.

· Additional wraparound services to support vulnerable mothers and their children.

Application materials for the grants are available online where applicants may view webinars and access training and technical assistance.

This is just one part of Lee’s $600 million Strong Tennessee Families initiative.

