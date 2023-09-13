Gannett hiring Taylor Swift reporter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For many Taylor Swift fans, the perfect job has now arrived. A newspaper in Nashville is hiring a Taylor Swift reporter. Do you think you have what it takes?

Gannett, the company hiring for the position, said Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights in addition to the significance of her music and growing legacy. The company said they are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media who has a “thirst for all things” Swift.

Gannett said the perfect candidate is someone who can see both the facts and the fury. The candidate needs to capture the excitement around Swift’s tour and upcoming album release, while also providing analysis of her music and career, Gannett said.

“We are looking for a journalist with a voice — but not a bias — able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms,” Gannett said in their job posting.

The journalist must be willing and should be legally allowed to travel internationally.

Some of the requirements include the following:

A bachelor’s or master’s degree in communications, journalism, marketing or any related field

At least five years of journalism experience working in a digital-first newsroom

Ability to report in more than one language

For more information about the position and to apply, click here.

