Gannett hiring Taylor Swift reporter

The company, Gannett, is hiring a journalist who has a “thirst for all things” Swift.
Taylor Swift durante un concierto de su gira Eras el 7 de agosto de 2023 en el SoFi Stadium en...
Taylor Swift durante un concierto de su gira Eras el 7 de agosto de 2023 en el SoFi Stadium en Los Angeles. (Foto AP/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For many Taylor Swift fans, the perfect job has now arrived. A newspaper in Nashville is hiring a Taylor Swift reporter. Do you think you have what it takes?

Gannett, the company hiring for the position, said Swift’s fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights in addition to the significance of her music and growing legacy. The company said they are looking for an energetic writer, photographer and social media who has a “thirst for all things” Swift.

Gannett said the perfect candidate is someone who can see both the facts and the fury. The candidate needs to capture the excitement around Swift’s tour and upcoming album release, while also providing analysis of her music and career, Gannett said.

“We are looking for a journalist with a voice — but not a bias — able to quickly cultivate a national audience through smart content designed to meet readers on their terms,” Gannett said in their job posting.

The journalist must be willing and should be legally allowed to travel internationally.

Some of the requirements include the following:

  • A bachelor’s or master’s degree in communications, journalism, marketing or any related field
  • At least five years of journalism experience working in a digital-first newsroom
  • Ability to report in more than one language

For more information about the position and to apply, click here.

