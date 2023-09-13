Flight attendant flies alongside granddaughter as fellow flight attendant

By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A veteran flight attendant had a trip to remember when she got to fly alongside a rookie flight attendant who just so happened to be her granddaughter.

According to Southwest Airlines, Cynthia Heck has been a Las Vegas-based flight attendant for 19 years. This year, her granddaughter, Hannah Heck, joined the airline, also as a flight attendant, KVVU reports.

Hannah Heck, who is based out of Houston, said it was “her grandmother’s compassion for serving others” that inspired her to become a flight attendant, according to the airline. She also has fond memories of flying with her grandmother while growing up.

This special grandmother-granddaughter duo can now make more memories as flight attendants together.

