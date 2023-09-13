First Alert Forecast: Stretch of pleasant weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After some stubborn cloud cover to start off the day, we’ll get some sunshine back this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the mid-50s under a mostly clear sky.

We should hit that repeat button the rest of the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Thursday and Friday, temperatures in the 70s to low 80s, and overnight lows dropping into the 50s for most.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday looks like the better day for some, but not all, to see a passing shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. I cannot totally rule out a leftover shower on Sunday, but most of us are going to stay dry. By no means will this washout your weekend plans, but expect to work around some hit-or-miss rain on Saturday.

Highs this weekend stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday and Tuesday look nice with plenty of sun and temperatures in the lower to mid 80s.

