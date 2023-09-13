First Alert Forecast: Feeling like autumn for a while to come

Our weather will warm considerably by the middle to end of next week.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain will remain hard to come by during this extended stretch of beautiful weather.

THROUGH FRIDAY:

Lovely weather will continue through the end of this week.

Days will be partly cloudy and warm, with low humidity. We’ll generally have highs in the low 80s.

Nights will turn unseasonably cool with lows in the 50s.

Weather will remain dry, so you might need to manually water lawns, gardens, and flowers.

THIS WEEKEND:

Clouds will begin to increase some on Saturday. During the afternoon, a few showers will be possible here and there, but not everywhere.

Any showers Saturday night will exit the area quickly early on Sunday to set the stage for a dry Titans home opener. Kickoff temperature at Nissan Stadium will be 77°.

A shower or two will be possible Saturday afternoon & night. Otherwise, it looks like a very...
A shower or two will be possible Saturday afternoon & night. Otherwise, it looks like a very pleasant weekend.(WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

The start to next week will be quite pleasant, with a continuation of our below average temperatures.

However, by Wednesday, temperatures will pop back above normal for the mid-late part of September. Temperatures will nudge 90° by the end of next week.

