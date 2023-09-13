Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Smithville boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing boy from Smithville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 6-year-old Jameson Dean Ferrell.

Ferrell is 3′, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He may be with his non-custodial mother and traveling in a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata, with TN tag 846-BLNY.

“Spot him? Call Smithville PD at 615-215-3000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” TBI said.

MORE: Jameson Dean Ferrell may be with his non-custodial mother and traveling in this white 2018 Hyundai Sonata, with TN tag 846-BLNY.



Spot him? Call Smithville PD at 615-215-3000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND!



2/X pic.twitter.com/AgJS9K6lQX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.