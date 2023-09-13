Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Smithville boy

He may be with his non-custodial mother and traveling in a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata, with TN tag 846-BLNY.
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Smithville boy
Endangered Child Alert issued for missing Smithville boy(TBI)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for a missing boy from Smithville.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert for 6-year-old Jameson Dean Ferrell.

Ferrell is 3′, weighs 60 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Wednesday wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

He may be with his non-custodial mother and traveling in a white 2018 Hyundai Sonata, with TN tag 846-BLNY.

“Spot him? Call Smithville PD at 615-215-3000 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND,” TBI said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
The truck and a group of workers were painting Briley Parkway in Nashville when the crash...
Wrong way driver, suspected of DUI, hits striper truck head on

Latest News

Metro Nashville Police and FBI are investigating hoax calls, Metro police are trying to...
Wednesday evening news update
Lisa Stetar
North Nashville business owner hopes to make impact on trash-filled area
The CDC projects an earlier flu season. In response, some doctors want you to take preventative...
When should you get your flu shot?
An East Nashville woman said what started with her asking questions about missing mail...
Post office problems lead to threats from mailman