CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game

A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota, was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans ran out on the pitch. (SOURCE: KMOT)
By KMOT staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two excited and adorable fans caused a ruff moment at a high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota.

The Minot High Magicians were taking on the Jamestown Blue Jays Tuesday night when two dogs ran out on the pitch.

The interruption happened halfway through the first half of the match.

Officials had to pause the game for about a minute, which was the perfect amount of time for one of the dogs to get a belly rub from a player.

The dogs quickly went on their way and allowed the game to resume.

It’s not clear which team the canines were rooting for, but Minot and Jamestown played to a 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2023 KMOT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
The truck and a group of workers were painting Briley Parkway in Nashville when the crash...
Wrong way driver, suspected of DUI, hits striper truck head on

Latest News

N/A
‘Just doing my job’: Murfreesboro police officer recalls saving baby boy who stopped breathing
Demonstrators display open carry firearms at a Second Amendment Protest in response to Gov....
Federal judge blocks suspension of right to carry firearms in public ordered by New Mexico governor
A blast mat broke and became a projectile at a Nolensville construction site on Monday morning,...
Blasting stopped after damaging explosion at Nolensville construction site
Witness attorney Brandon Cammack, center, testifies during the impeachment trial for Texas...
Prosecution rests at Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial