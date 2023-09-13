Blasting stopped after damaging explosion at Nolensville construction site

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation has started into a blasting company that caused a large explosion in Nolensville earlier this week.

Multiple cars and homes were damaged when rocks flew into the air on Monday morning at the Hillside Center construction site.

The company Hammons Drilling and Blasting caused the explosion, fire officials said.

Witnesses, including John English, said it felt like an earthquake. He was outside at the strip mall across the street on his lunch break when the explosion happened.

“I was just like, ‘Wow, that’s crazy!’” English said. “It’s like something went wrong somewhere. Somebody messed up for it to come this way. It has blasted before, but never anything made it across the road.”

He said rocks started to rain down around him as a dust cloud filled the air. Debris bounced off the building and road as people ran for cover under trees and awnings. English was also concerned windows could break when they bowed in from the blast.

“When it went off, to see it coming towards you, it’s kind of surreal,” English said. “I was more worried about the cars coming down the highway never thinking it would make it this far.”

Large chunks of rock still cover the hillside and parking lots around the blast area. The Nolensville fire chief told state investigators that mats designed to control the blast broke and became flying projectiles themselves.

Previous Coverage State department opens complaint against company after Nolensville explosion

The state has rules instated to prevent something like this, including a 72-hour blasting notice requirement and limits on the noise and vibrations caused by explosions.

Work has been stopped at the construction site that town officials said was going to be a daycare center as the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance investigates complaints filed against Hammons Drilling and Blasting after the blast.

The Better Business Bureau said they have no record of Hammons Drilling and Blasting. They have opened a business profile page to track complaints submitted against the company.

WSMV4 has requested other complaint information filed with the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance against the company for any similar issues but has not yet received a response.

Hammons Drilling and Blasting did not respond to multiple calls and messages for comment.

