Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital celebrates completion of modernization project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital just finished its modernization project.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the completion.

The entire hospital has a new look. There’s a new pavilion outside of the women’s hospital, and the hospital is expanding its services in the women’s hospital to include an OB-GYN emergency department and an expanded neo-intensive care unit.

“To have all of our women-focused services under one roof so that women don’t have to try to navigate everything is a big bonus,” Ascension Saint Thomas CEO Dr. Shubhada Jagasia said after Tuesday’s ceremony.

The women’s hospital has a new entrance on Church Street.

