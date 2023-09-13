Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital celebrates completion of modernization project
The project includes placing most of the women’s services under one roof instead.
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital just finished its modernization project.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the completion.
The entire hospital has a new look. There’s a new pavilion outside of the women’s hospital, and the hospital is expanding its services in the women’s hospital to include an OB-GYN emergency department and an expanded neo-intensive care unit.
“To have all of our women-focused services under one roof so that women don’t have to try to navigate everything is a big bonus,” Ascension Saint Thomas CEO Dr. Shubhada Jagasia said after Tuesday’s ceremony.
The women’s hospital has a new entrance on Church Street.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.