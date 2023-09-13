Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital celebrates completion of modernization project

The project includes placing most of the women’s services under one roof instead.
Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown just finished its modernization project.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital just finished its modernization project.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the completion.

The entire hospital has a new look. There’s a new pavilion outside of the women’s hospital, and the hospital is expanding its services in the women’s hospital to include an OB-GYN emergency department and an expanded neo-intensive care unit.

“To have all of our women-focused services under one roof so that women don’t have to try to navigate everything is a big bonus,” Ascension Saint Thomas CEO Dr. Shubhada Jagasia said after Tuesday’s ceremony.

The women’s hospital has a new entrance on Church Street.

