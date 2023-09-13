Amber Alert canceled; 11-month-old from N.C. found safe

FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good...
FILE - The Mayodan (N.C.) Police Department said a missing child has been found and is in good health.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYODAN, N.C. (Gray News) - Officials in North Carolina said an 11-month-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe Wednesday.

The Mayodan Police Department said in an update on Facebook that the child was in good health. The suspects, Atiya Janelle Douglas and Kenya Shana Robinson, also were found and arrested, police said.

The alert has been canceled.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Mayodan Police Department at 336-613-7958.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Doctors remove Sumner Co. boy’s hands and feet after flu-like symptoms
Doctors remove Tennessee boy’s hands, feet after flu-like symptoms
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law
The truck and a group of workers were painting Briley Parkway in Nashville when the crash...
Wrong way driver, suspected of DUI, hits striper truck head on

Latest News

Nolensville Police are monitoring school zones to keep traffic slowing and maintain student...
Nolensville school zones adding extra safety measures
Relative of murder victim allegedly killed by 81-year-old says suspect has dementia, attacked...
81-year-old husband is accused of killing wife; relative of victim says suspect has dementia, attacked her first
FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid