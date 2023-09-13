Alert issued for Sumner Co. teen threatening to harm himself

The 14-year-old left home with an extension cord and had threatened to harm himself or others.
Sumner County Sheriff's Office
Sumner County Sheriff's Office(Sumner County Sheriff's Office)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Sumner County Emergency Communications Center has issued an alert after a teen left a home in the Portland area threatening to cause harm to himself and others.

The ECC said the 14-year-old made a threat to harm himself and possibly others. He left the home with an extension cord. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, peach colored t-shirt and jeans.

If you have contact with the teen, who was not identified, contact Sumner County ECC at 615-451-3838 or your local law enforcement agency.

