1 dead in DeKalb County fire

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed at this time, according to officials.
FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway to find out what caused a fatal fire Wednesday morning in DeKalb County.

At about 2:30 a.m., the DeKalb County Fire Department, alongside multiple other agencies, was called to Riverwatch Trace in regard to a fully engulfed structure. Firefighters arrived and found the structure and vehicles had caught fire. Firefighters worked to put out the fire and later found one person had died in the flames.

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed at this time, according to the fire department.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Fire Investigation Division are investigating the incident.

