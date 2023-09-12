Wrong way driver, suspected of DUI, hits striper truck head on

By Amanda Hara
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is accused of driving under the influence and heading the wrong way on Briley Parkway before crashing head on into a striper truck, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The crash happened on Briley Parkway near Lebanon Road Monday night.

The truck and its crew were painting the highway at the time, but none of the workers were hurt.

The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Northbound lanes of Briley Parkway were shut down between Elm Hill Pike and Lebanon Road for hours overnight, police said.

A Hazmat crew responded as a precaution because the striper truck was using propane tanks to power machines. No leak was ever reported.

