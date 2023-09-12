Volunteers pack more than 250,000 meals at Belmont event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Organizers said 800 volunteers gathered at Belmont on Monday as the university hosted a national meal packing event.

The event was part of the Sept. 11 Day of Service. Nearly 20 cities across the country are packing as many as 5 million meals for people in need.

Volunteers said it’s a great way to honor 9/11 victims by helping others.

“It’s a great time to think about 9/11, commemorate it and remember those who were lost, but to also come together as a community and do something good for those around us, our neighbors, and doing something meaningful in a tangible way right now,” said Aaron Cox, a Meals of Hope packing partner.

The goal Monday was to pack 230,000 meals. They ended up packing close to 268,000.

The meals that were packed will go to Second Harvest Food Bank which will then hand them out to those in need.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.