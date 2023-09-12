Volunteers pack more than 250,000 meals at Belmont event

Organizers said 800 volunteers participated in the Sept. 11 Day of Service.
Organizers said 800 volunteers gathered at Belmont University on Monday for a national meal packing event as part of the Sept. 11 Day of Service.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Organizers said 800 volunteers gathered at Belmont on Monday as the university hosted a national meal packing event.

The event was part of the Sept. 11 Day of Service. Nearly 20 cities across the country are packing as many as 5 million meals for people in need.

Volunteers said it’s a great way to honor 9/11 victims by helping others.

“It’s a great time to think about 9/11, commemorate it and remember those who were lost, but to also come together as a community and do something good for those around us, our neighbors, and doing something meaningful in a tangible way right now,” said Aaron Cox, a Meals of Hope packing partner.

The goal Monday was to pack 230,000 meals. They ended up packing close to 268,000.

The meals that were packed will go to Second Harvest Food Bank which will then hand them out to those in need.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman recalls aftermath of deadly bike crash
‘It was very graphic’: Woman witnesses aftermath of fatal crash between pickup, cyclist
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake
Overnight shooting in Nashville
Two shot, one dead, suspect in custody after overnight shooting at Nashville hotel

Latest News

Soul artist Durand Bernarr is getting ready to make a stop in Nashville.
Durand Bernarr set to perform Wednesday
In the report, the district attorney said Metro Nashville Police Officers did what was...
DA releases report on Mark Capps' shooting
Mark Capps
D.A. won’t charge officers in fatal shooting of Mark Capps
Runners from the 12South Running Club gathered on the lawn of Outdoor Voices to remember their...
Memorial run held for woman killed in biking accident