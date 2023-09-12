Teen dies nearly week after Clarksville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 17-year-old boy has died nearly a week after being shot in Clarksville.

The shooting occurred on Sept. 6 at about 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard and Holiday Drive. The teen was taken to a local hospital but did not make it, police said. The Clarksville Police Department said they would not be releasing his name.

Police said last week they had located the suspect’s abandoned vehicle and believed the suspect ran away on foot.

“Detectives with CPD’s Special Operations Unit have been working diligently on this case and continue to follow leads,” the department said in a media release.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact police at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5323. To remain anonymous, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit an online tip here.

