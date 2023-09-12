Tanger Nashville holding job fair in Donelson

Nashville’s newest retail outlet center looks to fill more than 1,000 positions from sales to customer service.
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall
Preview: Over 60 retail, restaurant brands to open at Tanger Nashville this fall(Tanger Outlets)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tanger Nashville is holding a job fair on Tuesday in Donelson ahead of its October launch date.

According to the announcement, job seekers are invited to apply in person at the Southwestern Conference Center at 2451 Atrium Way between 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

More than 1,000 full-time and part-time positions are available in various departments, such as sales, merchandising, stocking, administration, security and loss prevention, and customer service.

Shake Shack, Red Bicycle Coffee, Columbia Sportswear, Under Armour, and American Eagle are just some of the retailers looking to fill positions.

Applicants should bring an updated resume, dress professionally, and be prepared for an on-site interview.

Tanger Nashville will offer 290,000 square feet of shopping and dining in the Century Farms development off I-24 in Antioch.

Tanger’s grand opening is scheduled for October 27.

