State department opens complaint against company after Nolensville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance has opened a complaint against Hammons Drilling and Blasting after Monday’s explosion in Nolensville.

Following the complaint, the firm has been suspended from blasting and will not blast again until the investigation is complete.

Previous Coverage: Explosion causes damages in Nolensville

If your property was damaged by the explosion, you’re asked to contact your insurance company or the blasting firm’s insurance company.

Nolensville Police Department said the explosion was reported just before 11:30 a.m. at a construction site at Hillside Center. No injuries were reported, but several cars were damaged.

Most of the damaged vehicles’ owners were notified. Those affected who did not receive a police report should contact the police department at 615-776-3640.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.