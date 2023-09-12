Running club honors cyclist hit and killed on Highway 100 on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Runners from the 12South Running Club gathered on the lawn of Outdoor Voices to remember their beloved runner and friend Alyssa Milligan.

Milligan was hit and killed on Highway 100 on Friday evening. Authorities said and another cyclist were riding down the highway when a pickup truck struck her. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Joanna Stollings stood on the steps of the business speaking through a megaphone to more than 50 runners talking about Alyssa and the impact she had on their lives.

“Alyssa ran with us for about a year. She was really just a sweet, delightful person, just really a pleasure to run with,” said Stollings, who organized the run.

The group held a moment of silence for her before their evening run.

“She was 23 years old. This is so unexpected and just honestly just a horrible tragedy,” said Stollings.

The group ran what they call the “Lipscomb Loop” in her honor because it’s her favorite run. They decided to rename the 4.67 mile stretch after her.

“She always wore bright colors. She was very smart about when she ran and when she rode her bike and really thoughtful about sharing the road,” said Stollings.

Milligan was described as a quiet, nice and friendly person. Stollings said she became a runner after making a friendly bet and fell in love with it.

Not only was she a part of the running club, but she bike frequently too. The Nashville Triathlon director, Chris Ashton, knew Alyssa through the 11 Smiles a house bike club11 Smiles an Hour Group too.

‘She loved to compete and she loved fitness,” said Ashton.

He feels as though this tragedy could have been preventable. He says he really wants to see areas make an effort to create safer places for people to ride bikes and run.

“This was really a preventable accident. I think it’s a bad design on the road in the first place,” said Ashton.

Runners like Stollings and Ashton say it’s crucial for bikers to always wear reflective gear including helmet lights so they’re visible at night. As we heading to the Fall, it’s very important to make sure your seen.

“I would love for us to really take some time and effort to make safe places for people to ride bikes and to run. Sidewalks, bike lanes, lets slow the cars down. If we have roads like this that are just so empty that people can get up to 60 or 70 miles per hour. Let’s cut some of these lanes out and make some bike lanes,” said Ashton.

Bikers plan to honor Alyssa as well and finish her route Tuesday at 6pm. They plan to meet at the “Park and Ride” on Highway 109.

