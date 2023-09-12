Police: Florida man steals excavator, crashes it into Walmart

A man stole an excavator and crashed it into a Walmart at Butler Plaza in Gainesville, Florida. (WCJB)
By WCJB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A man’s joy ride on a stolen excavator in Florida caused millions of dollars worth of damage, officials said.

According to the arrest report, Jesse Smith, 47, of Trenton, entered a yellow Komatsu excavator, valued at $350,000, without permission at a worksite. He hotwired the machine and drove it away.

Police said he drove into multiple buildings at Storage Depot of Gainesville and used the boom arm to inflict additional damage on the roof. In total, four buildings were damaged or destroyed.

Smith then is accused of driving the excavator through fences, over a utility pole and into the parking lot of the Walmart at Butler Plaza. He knocked down a loading dock wall and drove into the south side of the building, according to the report.

Police said Smith jumped out of the excavator and entered the store armed with a machete but dropped the blade before being confronted by law enforcement officers.

Impacted businesses told officers the estimated property damage is about $2 million. Smith is charged with grand theft, property damage, resisting an officer and trespassing. There were no reports of related injuries.

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake
A woman was shot in the head after an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday night in Nashville.
After girlfriend’s shooting death, suspect tells police the ‘gun just went off’
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden
The iPhone 15 Pro is shown after its introduction on the Apple campus, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023,...
Apple’s new iPhones get faster chips, better cameras and new charging ports
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Cook County Jail, March 16, 2022, in Chicago....
Illinois appeals court hears arguments on Jussie Smollett request to toss convictions
Brian Fredrickson is working to save native pollinators like the honey bee
Pollinators in Peril: orchestrating a new flight of the bumblebee
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
5 former officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols are also facing federal civil rights charges