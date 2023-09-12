PHOTOS: Maury County firefighters rescue person trapped in vehicle after crash
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A passenger of a vehicle was extricated Monday from a vehicle after a two-vehicle crash in Maury County.
The Maury County Fire Department responded with multiple units to the crash on Highway 43 at Old Zion Road. Firefighters found one patient entrapped in one of the vehicles. Hydraulic tools were used to complete the extrication in six minutes, according to the fire department.
All patients were transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to the fire department.
