PHOTOS: Maury County firefighters rescue person trapped in vehicle after crash

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A passenger of a vehicle was extricated Monday from a vehicle after a two-vehicle crash in Maury County.

The Maury County Fire Department responded with multiple units to the crash on Highway 43 at Old Zion Road. Firefighters found one patient entrapped in one of the vehicles. Hydraulic tools were used to complete the extrication in six minutes, according to the fire department.

All patients were transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to the fire department.

Firefighters worked hard Monday to save a person trapped after a Maury County crash. (Maury County Fire Department)

