PHOTOS: Maury County firefighters rescue person trapped in vehicle after crash

All patients were transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, according to the fire department.
Firefighters worked hard Monday to save a person trapped after a Maury County crash.
Firefighters worked hard Monday to save a person trapped after a Maury County crash.(Maury County Fire Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) – A passenger of a vehicle was extricated Monday from a vehicle after a two-vehicle crash in Maury County.

The Maury County Fire Department responded with multiple units to the crash on Highway 43 at Old Zion Road. Firefighters found one patient entrapped in one of the vehicles. Hydraulic tools were used to complete the extrication in six minutes, according to the fire department.

All patients were transported to a local hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening, according to the fire department.

Firefighters worked hard Monday to save a person trapped after a Maury County crash.
Firefighters worked hard Monday to save a person trapped after a Maury County crash.(Maury County Fire Department)
Firefighters worked hard Monday to save a person trapped after a Maury County crash.
Firefighters worked hard Monday to save a person trapped after a Maury County crash.(Maury County Fire Department)

On 9/11/23 MCFD responded to a reported two vehicle MVA on Hwy 43 @ Old Zion Rd. Responding units: Engine 2, Squad 1,...

Posted by Maury County Fire Department on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal agent pulls out his weapon as the driver of an SUV speeds away during a raid.
Sealed docs released after FBI raid in Nashville: Details investigation, slew of charges
An Iowa couple vacationing at Walt Disney World in Florida lost a stuffed animal that contains...
Couple searching for stuffed animal containing son’s ashes
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake
A woman was shot in the head after an argument with her boyfriend on Sunday night in Nashville.
After girlfriend’s shooting death, suspect tells police the ‘gun just went off’
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation.
Williamson Co. father sentenced to jail and probation for unlawful photos of sister-in-law

Latest News

Seasonably cool temperatures can be expected in the mornings for the rest of the week.
First Alert Forecast: Below average temperatures continue
Metro Nashville Public Schools Logo
Metro Schools holding job fair to fill 350 positions
Hickman County Sheriff's Office
Barricade situation with armed Hickman County burglary suspect ends safely
Kelsea Ballerini performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Country star Kelsea Ballerini returns to Knoxville for ‘Homecoming Show’