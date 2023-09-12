Parents invited to rezoning plans with Rutherford County school board

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rutherford County Schools will continue to discuss its rezoning plans on Tuesday during a public meeting.

School leaders say the county is growing and they have to adjust.

The school rezoning is a transitional plan to prevent students from abruptly switching schools and leaving their friends.

Rutherford County school leaders say the most important challenges they will address are:

Overcapacity at Stewarts Creek Elementary, Middle, and High Schools

Overcapacity at Blackman Middle and High Schools.

The Roy Waldron Annex repurposing for other district needs.

A plan for a new elementary and middle school that is expected to open in 2026.

The school board said the research shows a rezoning is needed to prevent other schools from exceeding capacity within the next 5 years.

“There’s quite a bit of movement in order to address limits that we have on capacity at some buildings,” explained Robert Schwarz, CEO of RSP and Associates. “I think at Plainview Elementary, we have a lot of space down there, but we don’t have as many kids right now there. So, the natural tendency would be to move kids down there, but transportation, that’s a long way to go.”

School leaders say they’ve been having to rezone portions of the district every 1-2 years and they are hoping this new plan will stop that trend.

The public meetings will be held on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week, September 18-20. Each meeting is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. and various locations that can be found here.

Parents are invited to weigh in on their proposed plans.

