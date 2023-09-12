New Antioch Transit Center receives $5M grant

The project is still in its planning phase.
Masterplan to be released for new Antioch community hub
Masterplan to be released for new Antioch community hub(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The new Antioch Transit Center (ATC) has received a $5 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program.

The ATC will be part of the Metro Nashville redevelopment plan where the former Global Mall (Hickory Hollow) stood.

The project remains in the planning phase and has garnered $17.5 million in funding so far.

Here’s a look at what to expect from the ATC:

  • Between six and eight bus bays with seating in a climate-controlled waiting area with amenities.
  • It will help riders transfer between routes and modes, including pedestrian and bike access, car and van pool pick-up, and car and bike sharing options.
  • The location is on the southern end of WeGo Public Transit’s highest ridership bus route, 55.
  • WeGo will implement new local and express services when ATC opens.

