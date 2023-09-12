Mt. Juliet man killed in Nashville crash, police say

The man crossed the no-passing double lines and collided head-on with a southbound van, according to police.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Mt. Juliet man was killed Monday in a three-vehicle crash in Nashville, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Marcus Davis, II, 28, was killed in the crash on Hobson Pike at Couchville Pike in the Hermitage community at about 4:45 p.m. A preliminary investigation shows Davis was driving his Toyota Corolla north on Hobson Pike when witnesses said he tried to pass another Corolla, also traveling north.

Davis crossed the no-passing double lines and collided head-on with a southbound van, according to police. Davis was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the van was transported to VUMC with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the second Corolla was transported to Southern Hills Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

All three drivers were wearing seatbelts. No signs of impairment were reported.

