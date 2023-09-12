More victims come forward against Franklin soccer coach arrested for raping children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the arrest of a Franklin soccer coach accused of drugging and raping children, The Franklin Police Department reports they’ve now identified 14 victims.

Police said based on the evidence detectives have gathered, they’re confident there are more victims out there.

Camilo Campos appeared in court in late July for the first time since his arrest for drugging and raping young boys. Campos is being held on a $2 million bond after police said videos of the sexual assaults were found on his phone that was left at a pizza shop.

During that court hearing, Det. Andrea Clark said she saw videos of Campos assaulting multiple boys and worked with the District Attorney General to protect the victims as fast as possible.

“At the time, I had no idea who these individuals were in the videos,” Clark said. “I wanted to make sure they were safe. I didn’t want continued harm to come to them. I didn’t know his immigration status at the time. I didn’t know if he was a flight risk. That’s the main reason I thought a warrant should be issued.”

“Franklin Police encourage anyone who has had contact with Campos, has information that may be helpful, or thinks that they may be one of his victims to come forward. Detectives are working tirelessly to ensure each of Campos’s victims get the justice and closure that they deserve,” police said on Tuesday afternoon.

